According to Kurdpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war, considering this agreement as an important step towards establishing peace and stability in the region and emphasized that Ankara is happy with the realization of this agreement, which it supported.

Erdogan said yesterday after the meeting of the government delegation at the presidential institution in Beshtepe, in response to the agreement between the United States and Iran: "A very important step has been taken to end the war that started on February 28 with the provocation of Israel."

Türkiye was also a part of this chaotic game, but not even a drop of blood was shed from our citizens

He added: "Our region, which is in worry and anxiety, breathed a new breath with this action. During this crisis, of which our geography was also a part, the world was thrown into chaos, but not a single drop of blood was shed from our citizens. Their plans to create fratricide and conflict did not come to fruition."

Attempts to ignite the fire of sedition and discord between Turks, Arabs, Kurds and Persians failed

Erdogan continued: "Efforts to ignite the fire of sedition and discord between Turks, Arabs, Kurds and Persians also failed. We hope that this agreement will pave the way for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in our region."

Referring to the human casualties of this war, the Turkish president said: "Thousands of civilians, including innocent children, lost their lives in this senseless war. We believe the case for this war is now closed. In the name of our region and all of humanity, we are very pleased with the realization of this agreement, which was also supported by us."

As a NATO member, we contribute to the deterrence and cohesion of this alliance

Erdogan also spoke about the upcoming NATO meeting and stated: "Türkiye was one of the first countries to seriously support NATO's peace missions. On the one hand, we are strengthening our defense capabilities, and on the other hand, we are helping the deterrence and cohesion of this coalition."

He emphasized: "Türkiye, with its vast military capabilities, strategic position and historical heritage, will continue to play a central role in NATO." "Recent developments in the region have increased attention and expectations from the NATO meeting."

While the members of the opposition are involved in positions and positions, we represent Turkey with pride

In another part of his speech, the Turkish president criticized the political opposition and said: "Our political rivals spend their days competing for positions and positions, while we strive to make our country a global player."

He added: "We have represented Turkey with honor and pride inside and outside the country, and regardless of any situation, we will defend our national interests with determination in all fields."

It should be remembered that yesterday, after the agreement between Iran and the United States, by publishing a message on social networks, Erdogan described the agreement reached between the United States and Iran as an important development for the rule of peace and tranquility in the region.