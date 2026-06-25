Iran and the Region Stepped Back from the Brink

According to KurdPress, Turkish President and Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan dedicated a significant portion of his weekly parliamentary group address to the recent crisis involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, as well as its repercussions for the region.

Referring to Türkiye's current position in regional developments, Erdogan said that Ankara has once again shown its high foreign policy capacity during the Iran crisis. He emphasized that Turkey was able to keep the country away from the "ring of fire" with a policy based on common sense, restraint and fairness.

"Despite all the provocations, we did not allow even one of our citizens to bleed from the nose," he said. "We did not give in to Israel's games, whose purpose was to boil the cauldron of new seditions in the region."

The President of Türkiye further said that the Iran crisis has revealed the advantages of the Turkish presidential system in crisis management. He emphasized that one of the most risky conflicts after World War II was managed by the "far-sighted" policy of the Justice and Development Party and the President's coalition.

Referring to the role of Turkish institutions in this process, Erdogan said that the country's diplomatic and security institutions made extensive efforts during this period. He explained that Türkiye has carefully helped the negotiation process sometimes through behind-the-scenes diplomacy, sometimes by taking a direct position, and sometimes by intervening before the differences spread.

He further warned that now a more sensitive stage has begun and said: "We know that Israel will not tolerate even the smallest possibility of peace. "When we look at the statements of the last 10 days, we see that in front of us is not a government intellect, but a group of out-of-control radicals."

Erdogan harshly criticized Israel and said that the situation is so dire that different currents in Israel accuse each other of "killing less people" and "shedding less blood". He added that both the government and the opposition in Israel are constantly raising the level of tension in terms of war and killing policies.

The Turkish president described Israel as a "killing network" and said that this group, which sees its national security in the instability of its neighbors and other countries, has turned terror and occupation into state policy. According to him, in the last 10 days, Israel has been trying to destroy the agreement that was reached with the efforts of all parties.

Erdogan added: "If peace is established in our region, it will be established despite the presence of Israel." If there is peace in the region, it will be despite Israel's seditions. Whatever this killing network does, God willing, it cannot prevent the rule of peace, tranquility, justice, stability and prosperity in the region."

He emphasized that Türkiye will not back down from fulfilling its responsibilities even if there is a very small opening for peace. Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to support efforts for a stable solution to the Iranian crisis in the coming period.

In another part of his speech, Erdogan linked the Iran crisis to the process of "Turkey without terror" and said that this crisis showed that this process is of vital importance not only for Turkey and the region, but also for the Kurds. He said that the positive atmosphere and dialogue channels created by this process have prevented the formation of bigger conspiracies that could harm the Kurds. Erdogan added: "In the future, it will be seen more clearly what kind of bloody and secret game we Turks, Kurds, Arabs and Persians played and how our region came back from the edge of an abyss."

At the end of this part of his speech, the President of Turkey emphasized that regional crises have increased the necessity of managing several sensitive cases at the same time, and Ankara follows both the Iran crisis and the internal and regional trends related to security and peace.