17 June 2026 - 14:10

Saraya Al-Salam Group:

We leave the security case of Samara only to the official forces of the government

We leave the security case of Samara only to the official forces of the government

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - Saraya al-Salam group rejected the decision of the head of the Popular Mobilization Organization to change the commander of the Samarra operation, and emphasized that the security file of this city should only remain under the management of the official forces of the Iraqi government and any change should be made through the General Command of the Armed Forces.

According to Kordpress, the "Saraya al-Salam" group has emphasized its continued presence in Samarra and has announced that it will not hand over the security control of this city to any force other than the government's official security forces. except through a special committee under the supervision of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

According to Draw Media, Faleh Fayyaz, the head of the Hashd al-Shaabi organization, issued a decree yesterday, dismissing Ali Jokhaifa Lafteh Shamri, the commander of the Samarra operations, and appointing a new commander to manage the city's security.

It is said that the new commander is close to the Asaib Ahl al-Haq group; A group that has deep differences with the Shiite national movement. This action has caused tension among the members of Saraya Salam and they have rejected this decision.

News ID 161057

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