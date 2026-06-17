We leave the security case of Samara only to the official forces of the government

According to Kordpress, the "Saraya al-Salam" group has emphasized its continued presence in Samarra and has announced that it will not hand over the security control of this city to any force other than the government's official security forces. except through a special committee under the supervision of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

According to Draw Media, Faleh Fayyaz, the head of the Hashd al-Shaabi organization, issued a decree yesterday, dismissing Ali Jokhaifa Lafteh Shamri, the commander of the Samarra operations, and appointing a new commander to manage the city's security.

It is said that the new commander is close to the Asaib Ahl al-Haq group; A group that has deep differences with the Shiite national movement. This action has caused tension among the members of Saraya Salam and they have rejected this decision.