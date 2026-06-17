The new wave of insecurity in Syria; Damascus, Homs and Palmyra are the scene of conflicts and attacks

According to Kurdpress, the wave of violence and insecurity in Syria continues to spread, and in the shadow of complex political conditions and growing public concerns, conflicts and attacks continue in different regions of the country.

According to Nouche TV channel, two people were injured during the attacks by the supporters of the Syrian interim government in the city of Damascus, and their physical condition is stated to be critical. These attacks have taken place in several neighborhoods, houses and business units belonging to Alevis.

At the same time, the elders of "Ash al-Roor" neighborhood in Damascus emphasized by publishing a statement that all the people who contributed to the suffering and harm caused to the Syrian people should be tried within the framework of the law. They also called for avoiding sectarian provocations, rejecting any religious hatred and strengthening civil peace and national unity.

Reports indicate that in Homs province, due to actions and attacks attributed to supporters of the interim government, dozens of residents were forced to leave their homes and took refuge in other areas.

In Tadmar city, a group known as "Tadmar revolutionaries", which is said to be related to the Syrian interim government, set fire to a business unit belonging to a member of the "Al-Aguidat" tribe. This group has claimed that the owner of this shop was a supporter of the former Baath party government.

Following this incident, Al-Aghidat tribe in Deir Ezzor province issued a statement and warned against the continuation of these actions. In this statement, it is stated that if the perpetrators of this attack are not prosecuted and tried by the Syrian interim government, this tribe will take action to deal with the issue.

Observers have warned against the increase in internal tensions and the possibility of the spread of tribal and sectarian conflicts in Syria and have called for immediate measures to prevent the escalation of violence and maintain social stability in the country.