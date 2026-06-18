America's conditions for continuing to support the Syrian Kurds

According to Kurdpress, informed sources told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that Tom Barak, the US special envoy for Syrian affairs, in a meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), demanded the complete severance of these forces' ties with the PKK, the withdrawal of the cadres of this group from the Kurdish regions of Syria, and the completion of the process of military and administrative integration with the Damascus government by the end of this year.

According to these sources, Washington has tied its continued support to the Syrian Kurds to the implementation of these conditions.

According to these two reports, the US special envoy has also requested that the anti-terrorism forces affiliated to the SDF participate in joint operations with the Syrian government forces in the areas controlled by Damascus.

According to the sources, Barak has emphasized the necessity of completing the military integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the structure of the Syrian army by the end of this year, as well as the integration of the administrative and governmental institutions of the autonomous administration into the official institutions of the Syrian government during the same period of time.

These sources added that Washington has conditioned the continuation of its political and security support for the Syrian Kurds on the full implementation of these measures by the end of 2026.

According to these reports, Mazloum Abdi also showed a positive approach to the demands raised by the American envoy during this meeting.

In another part of the negotiations, the two sides also discussed the oil issue. Sources say that the consultations included organizing the contracts of American companies active in the oil fields of northeastern Syria and determining the share of the Kurdish regions in oil production income within the framework of the agreement with Damascus.

According to these sources, the initial share of Kurdish regions in the production of oil fields is considered to be about 10% and it is supposed to increase in the future.

Also, the two sides have discussed the plan to build a pipeline to transfer oil from Iraqi fields and refineries in the Kurdistan region to the Banias refinery on the Syrian coast. According to this plan, the pipeline will pass through the areas under the control of the Kurds in the northeast of Syria. This information was published on Al-Arabiya and Hadath networks based on informed sources, and has not been officially confirmed by the United States, the Syrian government, or the Syrian Democratic Forces.