Barak asked Mazloum Abdi to sever SDF's relations with PKK

According to Kurdpress, Al-Arabiya/Al-Hadath network, citing informed sources, announced that Thomas Barak, the representative of US President Donald Trump in Iraq and Syria affairs, during his meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city of Erbil, asked him that the SDF cut ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and remove all members of this party from the Kurdish areas of Syria.

According to this report published by the Al-Arabiya/Al-Hadath network, Trump's special representative Thomas Barak also asked Mazloum Abdi to complete the process of integrating the SDF into the Syrian army before the end of this year. These requests have been made in the context of the continued support of the US to the Syrian Kurds and maintaining their special position in the future structure of this country.

The mentioned sources added that in this meeting, Barak emphasized the participation of anti-terrorism forces affiliated with the SDF forces in joint operations with the Syrian government in the areas controlled by Damascus.

According to these sources, in a conversation with Mazloum Abdi and the officials of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Trump's representative emphasized the need to preserve the position and rights of the Kurds in Syria, and Abdi also gave a positive response to the requests.

In another part of this meeting, the issue of stabilizing the oil contracts of American companies active in the Kurdish areas of Syria was discussed. Also, there was a discussion about the Kurds' share of the income of the oil fields in the areas under their control, and based on the initial agreements with Damascus, the Kurds' share in the first stage was determined to be around 10% of the production of these fields, which is supposed to increase in the next stages.

This report also informs about the review of the oil pipeline construction plan between the Iraqi oil fields and the refineries of the Kurdistan region to the Banias refinery on the coast of Syria; A line that will pass through Kurdish-controlled areas in the north and northeast of Syria.

However, so far, none of the parties present in this meeting have officially confirmed the details published by Al Arabiya/Al Hadith.