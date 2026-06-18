Possibility of resumption of talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv with American pressure

According to Kordpress, the media of the Zionist regime reported that the talks between the interim government of Syria and this regime, which had faced stagnation and deadlock in recent months, will be resumed soon under the pressure of the American government.

According to Anatolia News Agency, according to the report of Israel's state network "KAN", after several months of stalling in the process of negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv, the recent developments in the region and the attacks carried out against Iran have provided the ground for the parties to return to the negotiating table.

This media claimed that the desire of the American government headed by Donald Trump to revive the negotiations between Syria and Israel is part of Washington's efforts to advance regional cases and also to get the cooperation of Damascus in curbing the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

In this regard, reports indicate that the United States has asked Syria to play a more active role in reducing tensions and controlling the movements of Hezbollah in Lebanon; An issue that can contribute to more stability in the region from Washington's point of view.

Meanwhile, Ahmad al-Shora, the head of the interim government of Syria, previously rejected the claims made about Damascus' interference in Lebanon's internal affairs and emphasized that Syria has always emphasized on ending the war, strengthening government institutions and developing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Donald Trump also said in a statement about this issue: "I suggested to Israel to let Syria resolve the issue of Hezbollah. "To be honest, I think they're doing better."

The report of the Israeli media is published while the official authorities of Syria and Israel have not shown a direct reaction to the claim of the resumption of negotiations.