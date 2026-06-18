Launching the first bilingual Kurdish-German primary school in Berlin

According to Kurdpress, the Union of Kurdish Families in Germany (YEKMAL) announced plans to open the first Kurdish-German bilingual elementary school in Berlin. A school that is going to start its activity from the academic year 2027-2028.

Union of Kurdistan Families in Germany (Yakmal) is taking a new step to expand Kurdish language education in this country. This institution has announced that it will establish a bilingual Kurdish-German primary school in Berlin, the capital of Germany, where more than 100,000 Kurds live.

This school will be named after Reza Baran, a Kurdish educator and political activist who died in Berlin in 2020. Yakmal officials have announced that the necessary permits have been received from the relevant institutions and most of the preparations for setting up the school have been completed. It is expected that this educational center will start working from the academic year 2027-2028.

Gonai Dariji, head of the Union of Kurdistan Families in Germany (Yakmal), referring to the activities of this organization for the preservation and development of the Kurdish language, said: "Language, culture, identity and art play an essential role in maintaining the existence of a society. In 2014, we opened the first Kurdish-German bilingual kindergarten in Berlin, and the second kindergarten started in 2018. "Today, many families have also learned the Kurdish language and speak their mother tongue at home."

He added that the widespread acceptance of these plans by families has provided the basis for the decision to establish a bilingual primary school.

"Education, reading and writing in a language is equally important," said Dariji, emphasizing that language is not limited to speaking and understanding. Schools play an essential role in this field, and our school can play a big role in strengthening the position of the Kurdish language."

According to him, the aim of this project is to provide equal education in both Kurdish and German languages ​​from the first to the sixth grade. He also expressed hope that in the future this process will be extended to the high school level as well.

The head of the Union of Kurdistan Families in Germany said in the end: "We want to start the work on a small scale and then develop it step by step. We hope that this school will become a model for teaching the Kurdish language in Germany and Europe."