CHP should not turn opposition to the government into opposition to the peace process

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According to Kurdpress, the co-chairman of Dem Party, Tunjer Bekerkhan, criticized the People's Republican Party (CHP) for distancing itself from the "peace and democratic society" process and said that this party should play a more active role in the process of solving the Kurdish issue. He also emphasized that the Kurdish issue is not limited to the non-implementation of the constitution, but is rooted in the decades of denial of Kurds' identity, language and political rights.

In a detailed conversation with Mesopotamia about the process of "Peace and Democratic Society" and the position of political parties in this process, the co-chairman of the Dem Party, Tunjar Bekerkhan, asked the People's Republican Party (CHP) to distinguish between opposition to the government and support for the peace process, and to assume a more effective role in this direction.

Referring to the position of the CHP at the beginning of the peace process, Bekerkhan said that the party had taken a cautious but positive approach in the first months of the process, and the initial statements of Özgur Ozel, the leader of the CHP, had created hopes for the constructive participation of the party. However, according to him, after the political developments of recent months and the increasing pressure against the party, the CHP has gradually distanced itself from its active position.

He stated: "The CHP must be careful that opposition to the government does not turn into opposition to the peace process. Opposing the government is the natural and legitimate right of this party, but in an issue like peace and solving one of the most important issues of the last hundred years of Turkey, we should focus on common points. "The peace process should not be a victim of everyday political competition."

Referring to the legal cases and political pressures against the CHP, Bakr Khan also said that although these developments are shocking for this party and its social body, it should not cause it to leave or distance itself from the peace process. "If some people are trying to exclude the CHP from the process, it shows that there is a political game going on," he added. The CHP should see this game and instead of retreating, neutralize it by being more active and playing a greater role. Running away from the storm is not the solution; You have to find the right path in the heart of the storm.

The co-chairman of Dem Party also emphasized that a party that wants to play a decisive role in the political future of Türkiye cannot remain indifferent to the solution of the Kurdish issue and the peace process. He said: "The party that claims to be the future of Türkiye, must clearly show its solution and political will regarding one of the most fundamental issues of this country."

In another part of his speech, Bakr Khan addressed the report presented by the CHP about the Kurdish issue and described the evaluations that consider this issue solely as a result of the non-implementation of the laws and provisions of the constitution as insufficient.

He said: "The non-implementation of the constitution is undoubtedly a serious problem, but the Kurdish issue is not limited to this issue. The Kurdish issue is a long history of denial of identity, language, culture, political rights and equal participation in the administration of the country. This issue is related to citizenship rights, mother tongue education, local democracy, justice and political representation.

Bekerkhan added: "If we reduce the problem to an executive problem or management weakness, we have actually ignored its structural dimensions. What we are facing is not just the non-implementation of some laws; Rather, it is the legacy of a historical policy of denial and inequality. For this reason, solving this problem requires a deeper approach, broader democratic reforms and guaranteeing equal rights for all citizens.

In the end, he emphasized that a lasting solution to the Kurdish issue will only be possible through dialogue, democratic reforms and the participation of all political forces, and that abandoning any of the main players, including the CHP, could harm the peace process.