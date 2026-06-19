alarm for the Kurdistan region; Does America give Baghdad more powers in sensitive cases?

According to Kordpress, the "Iraqi Development Center" has published the details of the talks held by Trump's envoy in Baghdad and announced that "Tom Barak conveyed three decisive messages from Washington to the Iraqi authorities, which are directly related to the future of armed groups' weapons, the new oil pipeline project, and the redefinition of relations between Baghdad and Erbil."

Sharpers wrote: Adnan Mohammad Tamimi, a member of the Iraq Development Center, said about the visit of Tom Barak, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump for Iraq and Syria to Baghdad: this trip carried a series of political, security and economic messages that show the direction of the US government to reorganize the nature of relations with Iraq in the future.

According to Tamimi, Barak's meeting and meetings with the prime minister and a number of political leaders were not a normal trip; Rather, it took place within the framework of pre-arranged arrangements and contained three main messages. The first message is Washington's desire to create a new framework for relations with Baghdad in security, economic and financial fields; in a way that is consistent with America's interests in the region.

He added that the US government is trying to rearrange the priorities of cooperation with Iraq; Especially when the region is facing new regional and international developments.

Tamimi further disclosed an important point and said: The second message of America through Barak was to accelerate the implementation of the oil pipeline construction project between Iraq and Syria. A project that aims to strengthen the economic cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus and create more routes for the export of Iraqi oil.

According to him, this case has become more important in the eyes of the United States and is part of the discussions related to diversifying export routes and reducing Iraq's dependence on traditional routes.

Tamimi emphasized: The most important message of this trip is related to the case of armed groups and the government's control of weapons. Washington wants to strengthen the authority of the federal government in security and military cases and establish the monopoly of the use of power in the hands of the government.

He added that this case remains one of the main priorities of the US government and Washington considers it a basis for the stability of Iraq and the strengthening of government institutions.

In another part of Tamimi's statement, it is stated that Barak's visit to Erbil also contains a special message for the Kurdish forces about Washington's view on the future of relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

According to him, Barak believes that Baghdad should play a bigger role in the management of some cases in the Kurdistan region; in a way that is in harmony with the American government's view on the form of relations between the two sides.

For this reason, some political observers believe that the purpose of publishing this information is to show that Washington no longer supports the independent management of important climate cases such as oil and gas, border crossings revenue or security decisions; rather, he wants more direct supervision and authority of the Iraqi central government over the region; so that the final decision is taken in Baghdad.

It is further stated that in the past, the US viewed the Kurdistan Region as a semi-independent and supported entity, but the Trump administration now believes that it is better to interact with a powerful central government in Baghdad to secure its interests and maintain the stability of the region. An approach that can lead to the strengthening of Baghdad's position against the reduction of a part of the region's powers.

Tamimi also announced that the coming weeks will be very important in determining how to interact with America's messages; Especially with the upcoming visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to the White House, where it is likely that political, security and economic issues will be discussed.

Tom Barak's visit to Iraq was carried out in a situation where political and diplomatic movements between Baghdad and Washington have increased, and at the same time, discussions about the future of security cooperation, arms control, relations between Baghdad and Erbil, and energy and transit projects are ongoing.

Observers believe that the future stage may witness the redefinition of part of the relations between Iraq and the United States in accordance with the political and security developments in the region.