Democratic Islam can help the coexistence of ethnic groups with their identity and free will

According to Kurdpress, Abdullah Ojalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, announced in a message to the third major conference of "Democratic Islam": "The perspective of democratic Islam can play an important role and contribution in the formation of the concept of a democratic nation, in which nations live together with their identities and free will."

The third major conference of democratic Islam with the slogan "Democratic Islam: honesty in faith, freedom in society" was launched by the Mesopotamian Islamic Research Federation (MİA-FED) in Ali Amiri conference hall. Abdullah Ojalan's message was read in this conference. The Kurdish text of the message was read by Amin Ai and the Turkish text was read by Khadija Shekar.

"To the third great conference of democratic Islam...

Islam in its essence is a great movement of social truth, which is based on the values ​​of freedom, justice and equality of moral and political society. The first Islamic society, which was formed under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad, grew and developed as a powerful movement of democratic society against social classification, exploitation and tribal domination imposed by the state-oriented and authoritarian civilization.

But throughout history, this libertarian and social essence of Islam was gradually surrounded by state-oriented and authoritarian traditions. In the process that started with the Umayyads, religion moved away from a moral and social system of life and became a tool to legitimize the government; In this way, the democratic and libertarian streaks of Islam were weakened.

Emphasis on the Treaty of Medina

The conception of democratic Islam means a return to the moral, conscientious and libertarian values ​​hidden in the essence of Islam. One of the most important historical references of this return is the "Treaty of Medina". The Madinah Treaty was a democratic social contract that allowed the coexistence of followers of different religions, identities, cultures and societies while maintaining their own characteristics and based on common principles of life. From this point of view, this agreement is considered one of the first pluralistic and democratic models in the history of mankind.

The real Jihad is the continuous struggle of man to free himself from domineering tendencies within himself, selfishness, desire for domination and any kind of oppression. The greatest struggle is man's effort to transform himself and reach the truth. Without a culture of self-criticism, neither individual freedom nor social freedom can grow.

The principle of "council" in Islam is also one of the fundamental values ​​of a democratic society. Shura means revealing the collective wisdom of society, making decisions in a collaborative way, and the openness of management and administration of affairs to social supervision. The historical roots of democratic politics, local democracy and communal life can be found in this attitude.

What is needed today is not to put Islam at the service of government, power and capital, but to return it to the service of moral society, democratic politics and free life. Religion should be the conscience of society, not a tool of power. Truth becomes meaningful only in the context of free organization of society.

Any attitude that denies the freedom of women does not represent the essence of Islam

Any attitude that ignores women's freedom, sees nature as a mere tool for limitless exploitation, and creates enmity between nations cannot represent the essence of Islam. Democratic Islam is a moral vision of life that bases women's freedom, environmentalism, social solidarity and brotherhood of nations. Therefore, this attitude is considered one of the important sources of democratic civilization not only for Muslim societies, but for all humanity.

In the face of deep crises in the Middle East, sectarian wars, nationalist conflicts and power competitions, the solution is not to further strengthen state-oriented and hegemonic approaches; Rather, it lies in the development of a democratic society. The perspective of democratic Islam can play an important role and contribution in the formation of the concept of a democratic nation, in which nations live together with their identities, beliefs and free will. Based on this, I believe that the discussions and results that will be obtained in this conference will help to build a democratic society, the common coexistence of nations and the progress of the "peace and democratic society" process that we have started. I wish you success in your activities and endeavors.

Abdullah Ojalan"