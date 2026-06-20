The support of the people of Halabja to the family of the dead child is a sign of authenticity

According to Kurdpress, the governor of Karbala announced that the sympathy and support of the people and officials of Halabja to the family of a girl from Karbala who died in an accident due to drowning in Halabja was a manifestation of the human spirit and solidarity among the citizens.

Nasif Jassim Khattab, the governor of Karbala, in a message in Kurdish, expressed his sympathy to the family of Ruqiya. A girl from Karbala who died due to drowning while her family was in Halabja province.

In this message, he thanked Nokhshe Naseh, the governor of Halabja and the people of this province for their companionship, support and humane and fraternal behavior with the family of this child.

The governor of Karbala emphasized that this support and sympathy is proof of the authenticity of the people and the strength of national ties, and added that such positions are always considered a source of pride for the people of Karbala.

He also announced that he will go on an official trip to Halabja in the coming days to directly express his gratitude to the governor and the people of this province for this humane and sympathetic behavior.