Mazloum Abdi arrived in Italy to discuss important regional cases

According to Kordpress, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, arrived in Italy as part of a European diplomatic trip to discuss important political and security issues related to Syria and the region with a number of European officials.

According to Havar news agency, this trip is aimed at holding a series of meetings with European officials, and its main focus is to review the latest developments in the Syrian case and the security situation in the region.

Informative sources have announced that Abdi will go to France after his visits in Italy to continue his European tour and discuss several important political and security issues.

Among the most important cases that the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces pursues during this trip are the ways to strengthen stability and security in Syria and the region, as well as the review of the process of implementing the understandings related to the integration process of the Syrian Democratic Forces with the Syrian interim government.

This trip is Mazloum Abdi's third visit to Europe. Previously, he had consulted with international officials and officials about the developments in Syria and security issues in the region during trips to Geneva and Munich.

Political observers believe that this trip is carried out in a situation where the developments in Syria and efforts to stabilize security and advance political processes in this country are still among the most important issues of concern to regional and international actors.