The opening of the Nasibin-Qamishlo border crossing was postponed

According to Kurdpress, the Governor of Haskeh, "Nooruddin Ahmad" announced in a press conference that the opening of the Nasibin-Qamishlo border crossing on the border of Syria and Turkey has been postponed and this crossing will not be reopened this week.

According to Havar News Agency, Haskeh Governor Nooruddin Ahmed stated in a press conference in Damascus about the latest developments related to the reopening of the Nusaybin crossing that the necessary measures and measures to resume the activity of this crossing need more time.

Referring to the meetings held in Damascus, he said that after these consultations, it has been decided to postpone the opening of the crossing. At the same time, the governor of Haskeh did not announce a new date for the reopening of this crossing.

Earlier on June 12, some knowledgeable sources announced the completion of preparations for the reopening of the Nasibin crossing and predicted that this crossing would resume its activity this week.

Nusaybin border crossing is one of the most important communication crossings between Syria and Türkiye. Its reopening after several years of closure is expected to facilitate passenger traffic and increase trade between the two countries.