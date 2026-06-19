Why did Mazloum Kobani go to Europe? Five goals of a fateful journey

According to Kurdpress, at the same time as the negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government continue, Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), the commander-in-chief of the SDF, has started his diplomatic trip to France and Italy; According to informed sources, the trip is aimed at gaining European support to guarantee the rights of the Kurds and advance the implementation of the agreement with Damascus. Observers believe that this trip reflects a new stage in Syria's equations; A stage in which Damascus, more than Washington, has become the main party in the dialogue with the Kurds.

The sources of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political branch of the SDF, told The New Region that Abdi's meetings in Paris and Rome are aimed at encouraging European countries to put pressure on the Syrian government to fully implement the January 29 agreement; The agreement, which outlined the framework for the gradual integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the structure of the Syrian government, has not yet been fully implemented.

According to this report, Mazloum Abdi's trip pursues five main goals:

First, getting the support of France and Italy to force Damascus to fully implement the January 29 agreement and adhere to its obligations towards the Kurds.

Second, guaranteeing the political, cultural and linguistic rights of the Kurds in the process of integration and ensuring that the final agreement recognizes their legal status.

Third, consultation about the political future of Syria and emphasizing the formation of a structure in which all ethnic groups and political currents, including the Kurds, participate in it and power is not completely concentrated in Damascus.

Fourth, getting Europe's support to maintain stability and security in northeastern Syria; A region that is still facing security threats and challenges caused by the power transfer process.

and fifth, strengthening coordination with mediating actors, especially after Abdi's meeting with Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani and Tom Barak, US special envoy for Syria and Iraq, in Erbil; The meetings emphasized the continuation of the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus and the mediating role of the Kurdistan region.

In recent months, measures such as the removal of the Kurdish language from the boards of some government institutions, the limited presence of Kurdish women in new structures, and the lack of Kurdish symbols in official meetings, have increased concerns about the future of the Kurds' position in Syria. Therefore, SDF sources say that one of the main goals of this trip is to turn Europe's political support into a lever to ensure the implementation of Damascus' commitments.

Elisa Markus, a researcher and expert on Kurdish issues, also sees this trip as a sign of a change in the balance of power in the Syrian case. According to him, Mazloum Abdi is trying to persuade Europe to put pressure on Damascus to implement the January agreement and guarantee the rights of the Kurds, but at the same time, he raises the question of how much independent military and political leverage Abdi now has with the progress of the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian Army.

According to Marcos, unlike the past years, America is no longer the actor that determines the future of the Syrian Kurds. With the reduction of Washington's presence and influence in northeastern Syria, the relationship between Mazloum Abdi and Damascus has become more important, and the decision-making about the future of Kurdish regions has become more dependent on dialogue with the Syrian government than ever before.

All in all, Mazloum Abdi's European trip can be seen as an attempt to obtain political guarantees from Europe at a critical moment; The period when the implementation of the agreement with Damascus and the recognition of Kurdish rights will determine the future of the political and security structure of northeastern Syria.