Zaidi completes the Iraqi cabinet before traveling to Washington

According to Kurdpress, Fadi Shamri, advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, announced that the appointment of the Interior Minister by Ali Zaidi is the closest scenario to ending the ministry's case, and the Iraqi government intends to complete the composition of the cabinet before Zaidi's trip to Washington.

In a television interview, Shamri said that according to the scoring system, the share of the Law Government coalition will not be received by the Ministry of Interior.

He also added that the coordination framework does not have much desire to re-introduce figures who have not been trusted before.

According to him, the final meeting to complete the government cabinet will be held before July 5th, and Zaidi will travel to Washington with a complete government at the beginning of July.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's adviser on Baghdad-Washington relations also said that the relations between the two countries are in a good state, but both sides are acting cautiously and Iraq is trying to maintain regional balances in such a way as not to be exposed to American sanctions.

Shamri also stated that America used to oppose the participation of some armed groups in the government, but there have been changes in Washington's approach in this regard, and America's tone has softened towards Hashd al-Shaabi.

According to him, some groups have linked the delivery of their weapons to the withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq.