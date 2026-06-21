The necessity of creating an inclusive national project to strengthen participation and coexistence

According to Kordpress, expert and political analyst "Ahmad Al-Darzi" emphasized in an interview that the continuation of the political movements of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD) is one of the important factors in increasing the probability of achieving a political and comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis. He clarified that the future and stability of Syria depends on the ability of the people of this country to create a new social contract and the formation of real partnership between all political and social currents and groups.

In an interview with the MSD website, Ahmad Al-Darzi, a political expert and analyst, stated that the developments and challenges of recent years have shown that Syria needs a comprehensive national project more than ever before. A project that can cross the gaps and differences and strengthen the concept of equal citizenship.

He added that the continuation of political activities and national dialogues is an important opportunity to form a national perspective that recognizes and manages the diversity in the Syrian society within the framework of a single government.

This political analyst also considered the Syrian Democratic Assembly as one of the outstanding political experiences of the Syrian crisis and said that this assembly was formed on the basis of principles such as democracy, pluralism and decentralization and was able to propose new views about the future of the structure of the Syrian government and the way it is run.

According to him, the importance of the "MSD" experience lies in its attempt to provide a political model that can provide the basis for creating a new social contract and strengthen values ​​such as coexistence, participation and cooperation among Syrian citizens. He also emphasized that this experience in the past years has brought important achievements and experiences that can be used in the process of rebuilding the political and governmental structure of Syria.

Al-Darzi continued to emphasize the necessity of expanding the dialogue and cooperation between the political and national forces of Syria and said that the creation of political alliances and partnerships can play an effective role in achieving national understandings and maintaining the unity of the country and its cultural and social diversity.

He also noted that the formation of such collaborations can lead to the production of a national and inclusive discourse; A discourse that moves beyond limited differences and divisions and provides the basis for the participation of all classes and groups in determining the future of the country.

This political analyst also stated about the future path of Syria that Syrian-Syrian dialogue should be prioritized and national understandings should be formed based on the principles of citizenship, justice and participation. He believes that extensive administrative decentralization can be one of the effective strategies to strengthen stability and manage social diversity within the framework of a single Syria.

In the end, Al-Derzi emphasized that the future of Syria depends on the ability of the people of this country to overcome the current situation and move towards a national agreement, and he considered the continuation of dialogues and political activities among different currents as a basic condition for building a democratic, united and stable country.