The advance of Israeli forces in the Syrian Yarmouk Basin; Several houses were inspected in Abedin village

According to Kurdpress, local sources in Syria's Daraa province reported the entry of Zionist regime forces into the Yarmouk basin area in the west of this province. This action was accompanied by the deployment of more than 10 military vehicles and the inspection of several residential houses in the village of Abedin, which caused concern among the residents of the area.

According to the report published by SANA news agency, a local source in Daraa announced that an occupying Israeli military unit consisting of more than 10 military vehicles entered the area between the two villages of Mariya and Abedin and then reached the vicinity of Abedin village.

This source added that after entering the area, the Israeli forces inspected several residential houses in Abedin village; An action that caused concern and created an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

It was also reported that these movements took place simultaneously with the activity and movement of military vehicles along the western lines of the region.

These developments occur while the southern border regions of Syria have witnessed an increase in military movements and security tensions in recent months.