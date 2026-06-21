The party's call in support of Abdullah Ocalan

According to Kordpress, the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) continues its activities to hold the so-called "Freedom Rally" on June 27 and 28. These rallies will be held with the aim of demanding the release of Abdullah Ocalan and achieving a democratic solution for the Kurdish issue.

In this framework, the provincial organization of Demparty in Istanbul has increased its propaganda and information activities in different areas of the city. In recent days, the members and supporters of this party distributed brochures and notices and invited citizens to attend these gatherings in a number of areas of Istanbul, including Kucuk-Cekmeje, Fatih, Omraniye and Ayub.

In addition to the officials and members of the Democratic Party, a group of "Mothers of Peace" were also present in these activities. Together with the local commissions, they visited the citizens in different neighborhoods and streets and invited people to participate in the rally. Also, activists of the women's movement, workers and members of local commissions also participated in the process of distributing notices.

In the Esenyurt Square, with the presence of Arefe Chenar, the co-chairman of the Dem Party provincial organization in Istanbul, a notice distribution program was held and citizens were invited to participate in the June 28 rally.

Also, in the coastal region of Canaria, the distribution of statements was welcomed by the citizens and the party members asked the people to attend this gathering.

In Omraniyeh, with the participation of Chenar Altan, the other co-chairman of the provincial organization of the party, the members of the party went door to door and street to street to inform about the rally. According to the organizers, these activities have been accompanied by wide acceptance and attention of citizens.