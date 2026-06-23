Baghdad and Ankara emphasize on the resumption of oil exports

Kordpress

The media office of the Iraqi government announced that Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the most important joint economic and strategic cases between Baghdad and Ankara in a telephone conversation.

According to the published statement, one of the main axes of this consultation was the resumption of Iraqi oil exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline; A path whose stop has brought significant economic consequences for Iraq, especially the Kurdistan region, in recent years. The two sides also discussed joint efforts to strengthen Iraqi oil export mechanisms to global markets and increase technical and executive coordination in this field.

In this call, the Prime Minister of Iraq and the President of Türkiye also emphasized the importance of the "Development Road" strategic project; A plan that Baghdad considers one of the largest transit and economic projects in the region and its goal is to connect the southern ports of Iraq to the borders of Turkey and then European markets through a network of rail and road lines.

The statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's office stated that the two sides assessed the "Development Road" project as a strategic factor for strengthening economic and commercial cooperation between Iraq, Turkey and the countries of the region and emphasized on adhering to its implementation and continuing joint coordination to advance this project.

This telephone conversation takes place in a situation where Baghdad and Ankara have tried to enter a new stage in their cooperation in the field of energy, transportation and trade in recent months; The issue that has turned the resumption of oil exports from the Kirkuk-Ceyhan route and the advancement of the "Development Road" project into the two main axes of the strategic relations between the two countries.