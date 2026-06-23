We have no intention of military intervention in Lebanon

According to Kordpress, the head of the interim government of Syria, Ahmad al-Shora, rejected the impressions raised by the recent statements of the American president about the role of Damascus in Lebanon, and emphasized that Syria has no desire for military intervention in Lebanon and seeks to play a constructive and coordinated role with the Lebanese government to solve the country's crises.

In an interview with "Al-Mashhad" TV channel based in Dubai, Al-Shora stated that the recent words of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, were not properly understood in the public opinion. He explained that Trump actually expressed his concern about the continuation of the war in Lebanon and believed that Syria can play a positive role in reducing tensions with the coordination of Beirut.

Referring to the new developments in the region after the fall of the previous regime of this country, the head of the Syrian interim government said: "New opportunities have arisen for cooperation and solving crises, but some Lebanese currents are still acting under the influence of the past mentality and have not left the old frameworks."

He added that during his meetings with Trump, he discussed the situation in Lebanon several times and both parties emphasized the necessity of ending the war. Al-Shara noted: "Lebanon's problems will not be solved only through bombing, destruction and displacement. Solving this crisis requires a comprehensive approach including political, economic and social measures.

Emphasizing that Syria's goal is not to create new divisions and polarizations in Lebanon, Al-Shara clarified: "We do not want the pattern of Syrian military interventions in Lebanon. Our role should be to help find solutions and support the stability and security of this country."

Al-Shara also announced that Damascus is benefiting from the support and consultation of friendly countries to solve its internal and regional challenges. He appreciated the support of Mohammed bin Salman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as European leaders.

In another part of his speech, Ahmed al-Shora stated that Lebanon needs a clear strategic vision more than ever and should not be satisfied with tactical and temporary measures. While refraining from directly criticizing Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam, he emphasized that the current situation in Lebanon requires new and different approaches.

He also emphasized that any role-playing of Syria in Lebanon will not mean a return to the past period of tutelage and influence, but will be done with the aim of strengthening the Lebanese government and the country's official institutions.

In response to a question about the possibility of talks with Hezbollah, the head of the interim government of Syria said: "If such an action is in line with the interests of Lebanon and at the same time secures the interests of Syria, there is no reason to oppose it." We have deep differences with Hezbollah, but we do not want the Lebanese people to pay the price of these differences. Our goal is to solve problems and maintain the stability and life of Lebanon."

At the end of his address to the public opinion of Lebanon, Al-Shara stated: "If we had the intention of entering into a conflict or war, we would have announced it openly.