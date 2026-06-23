Controversy over the issue of child abuse in Turkish Kurdistan; Majlis says this is a lie

According to Kordpress, the Presidium of the National Assembly of Turkey has returned the parliamentary inquiry request and the official question of Nowruz Oysal Aslan, the representative of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) from Sarnak constituency, regarding the cases of child abuse, sexual violence, delays in judicial proceedings and claims of impunity in this province.

On June 10, this representative, by presenting a parliamentary inquiry plan, demanded to investigate the cases that have been discussed in the public opinion and judicial circles of Sharnak for years. He also asked the Ministry of Justice about the legal case filed against Simge Yardim, a member of the central executive board of the Education and Science Syndicate (Eğitim Sen) and Adnan Shenbayram, the co-chairman of the Syndicate's branch in Sarnak.

In the text of this parliamentary question, a part of the indictment against Adnan Shenbayram was mentioned, which states: "Dozens of children are still abused and abused every day. Or in this city, in Kurdistan, children are systematically exposed to violence or killed every day."

However, in its reply, which was sent on June 18, the Presidium of the Parliament assessed the same phrase as "harsh, insulting and annoying" and therefore returned the parliamentary proposal and question.

Reacting to this decision, Nowruz Oysal Aslan described it as an "arbitrary act and a form of parliamentary censorship" and said: "In the returned sentence, there is no personal comment, insult or annoying phrase from the MP. These phrases were directly quoted from the prosecution's indictment and it was only pointed out that these words were the basis of the accusation.

He added: "If a prosecutor can write such phrases in an official indictment, but a member of parliament is not allowed to raise the same phrase in the form of a parliamentary question, this situation is neither consistent with logic nor with the principles of parliamentary supervision."

Kurdistan, special war policies and the structure of impunity

The representative of Dem Party also emphasized that the Presidium of the Parliament did not even explain which part of the text it considered "offensive" or "personal opinion", and this shows that the decision taken lacks a clear legal basis.

Referring to the legal case against the activists of the Education and Science Syndicate, he said: "Instead of investigating the allegations of child abuse and impunity, those who have raised these issues have been prosecuted, and now efforts are being made to censor the voice that raised this issue in the parliament."

Oysal Aslan claimed that the main reason for the filing of these cases was not the lack of scientific evidence about child abuse, but rather the raising of this issue in the context of what he called "Kurdistan, special war policies and the structure of impunity".

He added: "It is unacceptable to talk about child abuse in Kurdistan with its real name and in its political context. For this reason, our parliamentary question was returned."

In the end, this representative demanded the immediate cancellation of the decision of the Presidium of the Parliament and emphasized that the Parliament should stop taking actions that, according to him, limit the supervisory powers of the representatives.