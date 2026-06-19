Mazloum Abdi and Elham Ahmed's trip to Paris

According to Kordpress, Elham Ahmed, the joint head of the foreign relations department of the autonomous administration, and Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have traveled to Paris for official meetings with French officials. The meetings are supposed to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the situation of the Kurds.

According to Havar news agency, Elham Ahmed, the co-head of the foreign relations department of the autonomous administration, and Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, arrived in France on an official visit.

According to the published information, these two Kurdish officials are going to meet and talk with the officials of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is also planned to hold meetings at the Elysee Palace with the presence of French officials.

Informed sources announced that in these meetings, the political and security developments in Syria, the future of the political process in this country, as well as the situation of the Kurds and the regions under the control of the self-governing administration in the north and east of Syria will be among the most important topics of discussion.

Before traveling to France, Mazloum Abdi was in Italy yesterday and today he arrived in France together with Elham Ahmad to continue his consultations with the authorities of this country.

This trip takes place while the diplomatic movements related to the future of Syria and the position of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the political and security structure of this country have increased in recent months.