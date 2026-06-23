"Dostem" tells the story of a 20-year friendship with Demirtash

According to Kurdpress, Farhad Tunch, a well-known Kurdish artist and singer, announced the release of his new song titled "Dostum"; A song dedicated to Salahuddin Demirtaş, the former co-chairman of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), who has been in prison since November 4, 2016.

This work, whose lyrics and music were composed by Tonch himself, has been published on music platforms since June 19. In the music video of this song, images from Demirtash's arrest period as well as images reconstructed with artificial intelligence are used.

Tunch said about the motivation of making this work: "This song is a summary of a 20-year friendship. I met Salaheddin Demirtas when he had not yet entered professional politics and was working as a young lawyer. Since then, our paths have never diverged."

He added: "Even my entry into politics is partially due to Demirtaş's insistence. In 2011, more than anyone else, he wanted my candidacy in the parliamentary elections from Darsim, and in 2018, he sent a message from inside the prison for my candidacy in Aydin.

Referring to his life in exile, this Kurdish artist said: "I have been living in Europe for seven years because of the court cases against me. I miss my country, but undoubtedly Salahuddin Demirtas and dozens of our friends who are behind bars also experience the same longing. "Dostum" song was born from this feeling.

He continued: "I wanted to express my loyalty in the form of music. This song was written for Demirtas, but at the same time it is a greeting to all friends who are in prison. In addition to expressing a personal longing, this work is actually an invitation for solidarity and companionship.

Emphasizing that the concept of friendship in Turkey has also acquired a political aspect, Tonç said: "When a person is critical of the system, even saying ``my friend'' to someone, sitting at a table and fighting for common ideals can be considered a crime. For this reason, these friendships have been formed based on a common political memory.

He also said about the role of art in times of repression and crisis: "In these years, I have witnessed from afar that my voice and songs have brought hope to people. People's love and attention doubles my motivation to continue my artistic activity. "Governments always try to silence artists, but art has the ability to change the human spirit and mind, and that's why it faces limitations."