A coalition imposed by political pressure will not have a positive result

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hossein, the head of the coordination office of Sulaymaniyah, Halabja and Gurmian of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced: A coalition based on pressure and imposition will not have positive results for us or for any other party.

In an interview with reporters, he said: "We do not accept any predetermined conditions. "Our decision is to interact with each political party based on its political position and weight."

Ali Hossein added: "Although in the interaction with the Patriotic Union, we have not fully measured the actual position of the seats and we have taken some considerations into account, but in the past we have not acted solely on the basis of the number of seats and have implemented the partnership with the Patriotic Union."