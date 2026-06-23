The development of relations between the region and Türkiye should continue based on common interests

According to Kurdpress, Hayman Horami, a member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a meeting with Irman Topçu, the Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the policy and firm position of this party for the further development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye based on common interests.

According to Horami, the Kurdistan Democratic Party emphasizes on preserving the rights and legal powers of the Kurdistan Region based on the constitution and through a new mechanism, and acts in the direction of protecting the legal status of the region.

He also stated about the internal situation of the Kurdistan Region that it will be possible to get out of the current situation and break the political deadlock by activating the parliament and forming its commissions.

The member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party expressed hope that all parties will support the return of the parliament to its activities and fulfilling its legal duties with an honest approach and within the framework of strengthening the parliamentary process, democracy and maintaining the legitimacy of institutions.