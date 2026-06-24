Continuing the challenges of education in Kurdish regions of Syria

According to Kurdpress, the transitional government of Syria, in an important step for the educational system of the regions under the autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, announced that it recognizes the educational certificates issued by the autonomous administration; A decision that ends years of uncertainty for thousands of students.

According to the Rojava Information Center (RIC), Samira Haj Ali, the spokesperson of the Education Board of the Autonomous Democratic Administration of North and East Syria, considered this decision an important and positive step for students who have continued to study in the past years despite the war, displacement and lack of official recognition of their degrees.

Samira Haj Ali said: "For years, our students continued to study despite the war, displacement and lack of official recognition. The legitimacy of this educational system originated from the determination and persistence of students, teachers and families, and today these efforts have been recognized.

According to Rojava Information Center, the recognition of educational qualifications of the autonomous administration is a turning point for the educational system of these regions. This system operated independently from Damascus during the past years.

However, this report emphasizes that important challenges remain, including determining the task of teaching in the mother tongue, how to coordinate curricula with the Syrian education system, the international validity of these degrees, and the future of the legal status of the educational institutions of the Autonomous Administration.