Elham Ahmed and Mazloum Abdi returned from their diplomatic trip to Europe

Syria Service - "Elham Ahmed", the co-head of the foreign relations department of the autonomous administration, and "Mazhloum Abdi", the commander-in-chief of the SDF, returned to Syrian Kurdistan after a several-day trip and a series of diplomatic meetings in Italy, France, Holland, Belgium and Germany.

According to Kurdpress, Elham Ahmed, the joint head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, and Mazloum Abdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who had gone to Europe on June 17 for several diplomatic meetings, returned to North and East Syria.

According to Valat news agency, these two officials held their first meetings in Italy and then left for France on June 18. After holding diplomatic meetings in France, they continued their trip to the Netherlands.

Elham Ahmad and Mazloum Abdi met and talked with "Jean-Noel Barro", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, during their visit to France. They also held several diplomatic meetings in the Netherlands and then went to Belgium.

According to this report, Elham Ahmed and Mazloum Abdi completed their trip to Europe this morning by having a diplomatic meeting in Germany. However, none of the parties present in these meetings have published an explanation about the content of the negotiations and discussions.

It should be mentioned that before the start of this European trip, Mazloum Abdi had met and talked with "Thomas Barak", the special representative of "Donald Trump" of the United States President for Syria and Iraq and the American ambassador to Turkey, as well as "Nachirvan Barzani", the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Erbil on June 16.