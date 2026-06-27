Baghdad rejected Iraq's threat to leave OPEC

According to Kurdpress, in the statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, it is stated: What was raised about Iraq's threat to end its membership in the OPEC organization does not reflect the official position of the Iraqi government; Because neither the prime minister nor the Iraqi government have raised the issue of leaving OPEC. Rather, Iraq has always emphasized the importance of revising the production ceilings, in accordance with the sustainable production capacities of the member states and within the framework of the agreement that all relevant countries have approved, as well as taking into account Iraq's special security and economic conditions.

The statement added: OPEC member countries and its allied countries have responded to this approach and have started the process of revising the maximum sustainable production capacity of the member countries. This process is currently being implemented with the coordination of an independent international consulting company and with the active participation of Iraq, according to the approved schedule.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil also explained: OPEC member countries and its allies have actually begun to gradually restore the reduced production volumes, and it is planned that all voluntary reductions will be fully compensated in the next few months; An action that will help to increase Iraq's production ceiling.

The statement continues: Any demand related to production quotas or production capacity levels will be investigated and dealt with through technical and consensus-based mechanisms defined in the framework of OPEC and its allied countries.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil also pointed to the high-level understanding and cooperation of the OPEC member countries regarding Iraq's special conditions and added that the Iraqi oil industry has been damaged by wars, sanctions and numerous challenges over the past forty years, and the last one was the destruction of many parts of the oil infrastructure and supporting facilities as a result of terrorist and sabotage attacks.

In the end, this ministry emphasized: These issues will be taken into account so that Iraq's oil production reaches a fair level that can regain its position as the second largest producer among OPEC member countries and achieve the expected goals of the development and reconstruction projects of all sectors of the oil industry; An industry that is the main pillar of Iraq's financial income.