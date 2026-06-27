The prosecution's entry into Abdul Latif Salafi's case; Students announced the presentation of new documents

According to Kordpress, at the same time as the investigation continues on the case of Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmed Salafi, a professor at the Faculty of Islamic Sciences of Sulaymaniyah University, new information has been published about the process of handling this case. A case that now, in addition to going through administrative procedures, has also entered the path of judicial follow-up.

Avinah wrote: A new rally was supposed to be held by the students on Thursday, but according to the information obtained from the university management and security institutions, no permission was issued for holding any rally and finally the rally was not held. Students cited the reason for not holding this gathering as waiting for executive actions and possible changes in the research process

At the administrative level, the Sulaymaniyah University Deanship has officially sent the meeting minutes and the full report of the three-person research committee to the Minister of Higher Education of the Kurdistan Region so that the necessary decisions can be made in this regard.

At the same time, three new developments have been raised in the case; First, the official entry of the Prosecutor General's Office into the case to monitor the investigation process, secondly, the proposal to refer the case to a specialized court to determine the final assignment, and thirdly, the plaintiffs present new evidence and documents.

Based on this information, one of the plaintiff students, who had previously submitted documents, told the investigation committee that if there is any doubt about the statements made, it is possible to check the CCTV images in the area of ​​Malek Mahmoud and the places mentioned in the narratives in order to be sure about the presence of the accused person's car and his movements.

It is also said that all the technical details have been collected by the research committee of Sulaymaniyah University; including checking surveillance camera images, audio files, telephone communications, data recorded in some mobile phone applications and following up with telecommunications companies to check the existence of connections between numbers.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, part of the information, including the exact number of students who appeared before the committee, has been kept confidential so as not to affect the investigation process.

On the other hand, in his written answers to the committee's questions, Abdul Latif Ahmed denied all the accusations and described them as "unjust accusations". According to the published information, he has not given an affirmative answer to any of the issues raised.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Pinjavini, the head of Fatwa Committee in Sulaymaniyah, announced in a press conference that the case of Dr. Abdul Latif is not related to this institution and that the Ministry of Higher Education of the Kurdistan Region will finally make a decision about it.

It is expected that within the next week, this case will be referred to a specialized judicial authority and a legal committee will officially begin the proceedings to determine the final assignment of the dispute between the students and this university professor.

This case entered the public space when audio files and allegations about immoral behavior and abuse of academic position against Abdul Latif Ahmad, a professor at the Faculty of Islamic Sciences of Sulaimaniyah University, were published on social networks. After that, a group of students announced that a number of female students are ready to provide testimony and documents before the university's research committee. On the other hand, Abdul Latif Ahmed has denied all the allegations since the beginning of the accusations.