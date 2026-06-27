112 political and legal figures of Türkiye demanded to ban Ocalan's freedom meetings

According to Kordpress, 112 Turkish political, legal, academic, media, and trade union figures issued a joint statement and expressed their opposition to holding meetings centered on the release of Abdullah Ocalan.

Among the signatories of this statement, the names of former ministers, former parliamentarians, retired members of higher judicial institutions, retired soldiers, ambassadors, university professors, journalists, lawyers, representatives of unions and associations, and people belonging to various professional groups can be seen.

This statement was published with the title "No to Ocalan's freedom meetings" and in it, the responsible institutions were asked to take action to prevent these gatherings.

In this statement, the signatories stated, referring to the meetings that are scheduled to be held on June 27 in Mosh and Mersin and on June 28 in Diyarbakir and Istanbul, "We are against these meetings and any similar gatherings."

The statement continues: "A freedom rally cannot be held for the head of a terrorist organization. According to the Turkish Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Law, such meetings are an example of propaganda for a terrorist organization, glorification of crime and criminals, public incitement of people to hatred and enmity, incitement to disobey laws and agreement to commit a crime.

The signatories also emphasized: "Meetings of a criminal nature create a clear and imminent danger of committing a crime and disturb public order."

In another part of the statement, it is claimed that the purpose of these meetings is to "legitimize Abdullah Ocalan" and provide a social context for legal and constitutional changes.

This text states: "The purpose of these meetings, which have not been seen in any country that has solved the problem of terrorism, is to legitimize Ocalan and provide a social context for efforts that can disrupt the integrity of the country, its peace and tranquility."

The signatories also warned: "Those who try to give a new life in Turkey or the region to the PKK organization, which is said by the political power to be extinct in the country for a long time, under any name, cannot escape accountability before history and the independent judicial system."

At the end of this statement, it is stated: "We call on the officials who have taken an oath to defend the indivisible integrity of the homeland and the nation, the constitution and the principles and revolutions of Atatürk, as well as the officials of the judicial and administrative institutions to fulfill their duties."

According to this report, 112 people have signed this statement, among them names such as Namik Kamal Zeibek, Rifat Sardaroglu, Unai Alpago, former ministers of the government; Usman Paksut, the former deputy head of the Constitutional Court; Tansel Chalishan and Turgut Jandan, former prosecutors of the Supreme Administrative Court; Sohail Batum, Professor of Law; Neswa Marhooghi, the author; Sinan Maidan, historian; And a number of other retired soldiers and judges can be seen.