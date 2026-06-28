No one in Türkiye is a second class citizen

According to Kordpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the 33rd consultative and evaluation meeting of the Justice and Development Party in Sapanja, announced the readiness of the government and the president's coalition for dialogue and cooperation with all political currents on national issues and said that political differences should not prevent the formation of a consensus on the interests of the country.

According to a report by Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Erdoğan—referring to issues the government deems to require national consensus—stated: "As the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the People's Alliance, we are prepared to reach an agreement on common ground and expand the scope of these shared positions regarding matters such as the 'Terror-Free Turkey' process, foreign policy, security, and the expansion of rights and freedoms."

He emphasized that in a democratic system, it is not necessary for all parties and factions to hold identical views on every issue; however, regarding matters directly linked to the country's future and the nation's interests, a culture of dialogue, negotiation, and mutual understanding must replace confrontation. Erdoğan added: "We are undertaking this not for the sake of party or political interests, but as a national duty and for the future of the country."

The Turkish president also described the process called "Turkey without terrorism" as a "national project" and said that this process is not for the benefit of a political movement or a specific group, but for the benefit of all Turkish citizens. He stated: "When we try to end terrorism, we do not do it for the benefit of a group or a region; Rather, we do it for the country, the government, the nation and the future of all the children of this land. The success of this process will be the success of all 86 million citizens of Türkiye.

In another part of his speech, Erdogan emphasized the principle of citizens' equality and said that no person who has the citizenship of the Republic of Turkey is considered a "guest", "tenant", "refugee", "other" or "second-class citizen" in this country.

He stated: "Every citizen of the Republic of Turkey—regardless of the region where they live, their ancestral origins, religion, ethnicity, political leanings, or lifestyle—is an equal owner of this country, this land, and this state. This state does not belong to any single ethnic group, class, faction, or ideology; it belongs to all 86 million citizens of Turkey, and they all share equal ownership of the country."

Emphasizing the necessity of maintaining social coexistence, Erdoğan remarked that ethnic, religious, cultural, political, and intellectual differences must not devolve into hostility or social division. He added: "We may differ in our lifestyles, beliefs, methods, political views, and even proposed solutions, but we all live under one flag, in one land, and share a common destiny.Political differences should not make us enemies of each other, and differences of views should not destroy national unity and brotherhood among citizens."