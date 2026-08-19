According to Kurdistan Press, in a conversation with Ismail Özdemir, deputy chairman of the National Movement Party, while reviewing the peace process and political developments in Turkey, Bahçeli emphasized that the realization of "Turkey without terrorism" can fundamentally change the future course of the country.

In this conversation, which was published in the "Turkgun" newspaper, he pointed out the positive consequences of ending violence and said that this process will not only help strengthen national unity and develop democracy, but will also be the most important investment for the future of Turkey's youth.A Turkey without terrorism is the greatest legacy for the youth

Bahçeli stated: “A Turkey without terrorism is the greatest legacy for the young generations because it provides the opportunity to direct their energy towards science, technology, entrepreneurship, culture and art.” He added that in such a situation, the youth will no longer be the cause of fear and conflict, but will be the force of production, hope and the builder of the common future of the country.

The leader of the National Movement Party also emphasized that the end of armed conflicts can pave the way for economic growth, increased investment and activation of the capacities of different regions of the country, and ultimately lead to strengthening national stability and development.

In this interview, Bahçeli also expressed his opposition to the division and fragmentation of the CHP; but he wished success to Özgür Özel and his companions who founded the New Party.Noting that the New Party is the 190th political party in the country according to the records of the Turkish Supreme Court, he said: "We hope that the violations and corruption that have prevented the CHP from moving forward and have greatly occupied Turkish public opinion will end along with the internal conflicts and that this process will help to cleanse Turkish politics."

Bahçeli added that, given the wars and crises in the region, Turkey needs common sense, cooperation, dialogue and reaching an agreement on national issues more than political division.

The leader of the National Movement Party claimed that the New Party has not yet been able to reach a common and decisive position on the process called "Turkey without terrorism."He stated: “The inability to present a clear principle, a firm position and a common will within the party structure on the most important issue in Turkey shows that the strong political institutionalization we expected has not yet been formed in the new party.”

Recalling Turkey’s transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system following the constitutional referendum on April 16, 2017, Bahçeli called for reform of the laws on political parties and the electoral system: “In the coming period, it is necessary to reorganize the political party and electoral system with an approach that is in line with the spirit of the presidential system, based on political stability and democratic development.”