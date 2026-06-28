Aras Talabani demanded that the parties of Sulaimaniye accompany the proposal of the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, Aras Talabani, the nephew of Mam Jalal and the brother of Lahore Talabani, announced in a message on Sunday, June 28, 2026 that he hopes the "Green Zone parties" will respond positively to the proposal of the Democratic Party and take action to hold a parliamentary meeting so that political contests and disputes can be followed within the framework of the legislative body.

In a part of his message, he said: "If you really want to serve the Kurdish issue and the region, take the differences to the parliament."

He also emphasized that he is making this request not from a political position, but as "a simple Kurdish citizen who wants this region to remain and not be destroyed."

These statements were made after the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in a statement called for the reactivation of the regional parliament and the transfer of discussions related to the formation of the 10th cabinet to the parliament.

The political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party announced in its statement that after the end of the sixth term of the parliamentary elections and the announcement of the results, with a sense of responsibility for the climate conditions, it started efforts to activate the legal institutions and presented several scenarios and solutions for the reopening of the parliament, the election of the head of the region and the formation of the tenth cabinet.

In this statement, it was also emphasized that despite the messages, calls, bilateral and multilateral meetings, the formation of delegations and political initiatives by Masoud Barzani and the Democratic Party to resolve the differences, so far no positive and sufficient reaction has been observed from the opposite parties.

The political office of the Democratic Party has warned that the continuation of the current situation and the continuation of the political stalemate, except for the damage to the Kurdistan region, its political experience and achievements will not have any results for any party, and it has asked all currents present in the parliament to cooperate to activate this institution and reach a political solution.