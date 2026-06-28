Kurdistan Democratic Party: Talks should be transferred from the media to the parliament

According to Kordpress, in the statement of the political office of the Democratic Party, which was published on Saturday, June 27, 2026, it is stated that in the circumstances that the meetings, meetings and political messages have not reached a conclusion, it is necessary to move the discussions from the media space and outside the institutions to the negotiation table within the framework of the parliament.

The Democratic Party asked all the political currents present in the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, whether the parties that have more seats or the parties that have won a smaller share, to cooperate to activate the parliament and take responsibility for effective discussions and finding a suitable solution inside the parliament.

In another part of this statement, it is emphasized that after the announcement of the election results, the Democratic Party has presented several scenarios and solutions for the reopening of parliament, the election of the president of the Kurdistan Region, and the formation of the 10th cabinet, with the aim of activating legal institutions based on the law.

The political office of the Democratic Party also pointed to the efforts and initiatives made by Masoud Barzani and this party to create political understanding and announced that despite the messages, calls, bilateral and multilateral meetings and the formation of discussion boards, the expected positive response and approach has not been achieved so far.

In the continuation of this statement, referring to the conditions of the region and the situation of the Kurdistan region, it has been emphasized that the national and patriotic responsibility demands that a solution be found as soon as possible to overcome the current situation; Because the continuation of this political impasse will have no result except damage to the climate, political experience and its achievements.

In this statement, the political office of the Democratic Party also referred to Massoud Barzani's message last month on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in which he asked the political currents to put an end to fruitless differences and prioritize the interests of the people and the regional interests over party considerations.