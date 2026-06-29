Meeting of Kurdish political parties in Qamishlo without participation of ENKS

According to Kurdpress, Kurdish political parties and currents held a meeting in Qamishlo city with the aim of examining ways to strengthen the unity and coherence of the political position of the Kurds. In this meeting, which the member parties of the Syrian Kurdish Patriotic Council (ENKS) did not participate in, issues related to regional developments and ways to strengthen convergence among Kurdish forces were discussed and exchanged.

According to Havar news agency, this meeting was held at the headquarters of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and representatives of most Kurdish political parties and forces attended it. According to reports, the participants discussed and evaluated issues related to Kurdish affairs as well as current political developments.

PYD Co-Chairman "Gharib Hasso" announced in a statement about this meeting that it was held at the request of the Kurdish delegation; The delegation formed after the conference on April 26, 2025.

He added that the main purpose of this meeting is to review the performance and activities of the Kurdish joint delegation over the past year, to identify shortcomings and also to eliminate the lack of a clear and clear plan to continue the activities.

Also, referring to the level of participation of different groups, Heso stated: "Unfortunately, only a part of the Kurdish delegation attended the meeting, and ENKS representatives did not participate in the meeting. We hoped that all the members of the delegation would be present so that a more effective and comprehensive discussion about the unity of the Kurds would be possible."