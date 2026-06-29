The end of Israeli attacks is a guarantee of world peace

According to Kurdpress, Numan Kurtulmuş, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, addressed regional developments and stated that halting Israel's attacks would not only bring relief to the Palestinians but also serve as a step toward ensuring global peace and stability.

Kurtulmuş said, "An end to these aggressive actions by the Israeli government will not only bring peace of mind to the Palestinian people but also ensure peace worldwide."

In another part of his remarks, the Turkish Parliament Speaker addressed relations within NATO, criticizing the continued restrictions and sanctions imposed on Turkey by certain member states.

He said: "Within the framework of NATO membership, it is clear that the continuation of the sanctions imposed by some members against Turkey is a unilateral, senseless and contrary to the spirit of solidarity and cooperation in this alliance."

Kurtolmus emphasized that cooperation between NATO members should be based on mutual trust and respect for common commitments, and the restrictive policies of some members are not consistent with the principles and goals of this agreement.