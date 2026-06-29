The reaction of the new generation to the proposal of the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, Hamedad Shahin, the spokesperson of the New Generation Movement, reacted in a video comment to the recent proposal of the Kurdistan Democratic Party to reactivate the Kurdistan Regional Parliament without forming a government, and considered it meaningless and ineffective.

Hamedad Shahin said: "The newest initiative of the Democratic Party is to activate the parliament without forming a government", but he believes that such an action cannot help to solve the political crisis.

He emphasized: "Activating the parliament without forming the government is meaningless" and added that the parliament has a real function when it can fulfill its regulatory and legal role towards the government.

Nesl Nu's spokesperson also stated: "Why do people want a parliament that cannot hold the government accountable?" And on this basis, he emphasized that the formation of the government and the activation of the parliament are not two separate processes.

In the end, he said: "The government and the parliament are not separate."

This position was raised while the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in a statement called for the reactivation of the regional parliament and the transfer of disputes and discussions related to the formation of the 10th cabinet to the parliament and considered the continuation of the current situation to the detriment of the Kurdistan region and the political process.