The faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party supported the actions of the Iraqi government to deal with corruption

According to Kurdpress, the faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament supported the legal actions of the Iraqi government headed by Ali Faleh Zaidi and with the cooperation of the judicial system and government institutions to deal with corruption and arrest accused persons by publishing a statement.

In this statement, it is stated that the faction of the party welcomes these actions and hopes that the process of fighting corruption will not stop only in Baghdad, but will include all the provinces and cities of Iraq.

The faction of the Democratic Party also emphasized the importance of full coordination between the executive branch and the judicial system for the success of this process.

In another part of the statement, it is stated that from the perspective of national responsibility, this faction declares its full readiness for any cooperation and support, both at the federal government level and at the internal level of the provinces, in order to support the executive and judicial institutions to discover the truth and establish the rule of law.

At the end of the statement, it is emphasized that citizens deserve administrative reforms and the restoration of their lost rights, and the party faction supports the prosecution of any corrupt person without any discrimination.

This statement was published while a large-scale operation to arrest a number of officials accused of corruption has begun in Iraq and has brought widespread political and public repercussions.