It is not possible to maintain the security of Europe without the participation of Türkiye

According to Kordpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his speech at the NATO parliamentary meeting held in Istanbul, announced that holding this meeting before the NATO summit on July 7 and 8 in Ankara is of particular importance and can lay the groundwork for strengthening cooperation and solidarity among the countries that are members of this alliance.

Pointing to wars, terrorism, crises and irregular immigration at NATO borders, he said that Europe and the Atlantic region have entered a period of instability and that the security approaches of the past no longer respond to the current situation.

Referring to the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, Erdoğan considered these events to be a factor in weakening the credibility of international institutions and emphasized that in such a situation, maintaining NATO's deterrence power and cohesion among allies has become more important.

The President of Turkey said: Turkey, with more than 1,800 kilometers of land borders with crisis-affected areas, having a powerful army, modern military capabilities and advanced defense industries, has been playing an important role in NATO's security for more than seven decades. He added that Türkiye has an active presence in NATO missions and shares its experience in managing regional crises with other allies.

Erdoğan also stated that the NATO summit in Ankara has been widely welcomed by the member states and even the public opinion of the world, and it is expected that this meeting will lead to results that, while strengthening the spirit of solidarity in NATO, will also take into account the national security concerns of all members.

Stating that Turkey has been fighting terrorism for a long time, he said that a country that has been fighting terrorism for years and is now trying to completely end it, expects its allies to have more support from Ankara in this regard. Erdoğan emphasized that the realization of this goal requires a fair distribution of responsibilities in NATO and the removal of obstacles to trade and defense industry cooperation.

Erdogan also criticized Turkey's exclusion from some European security programs and said that removing the country's defense capabilities for political reasons does not benefit the security of the European continent.

He asked the parliamentarians of NATO member countries to support Turkey's participation in the defense programs announced by the European Union and added that abandoning Turkey's defense capabilities for political reasons is not in the interest of any party.

Erdogan also said that developments related to Ukraine, Iran, Persian Gulf countries and Palestine will also be evaluated at the Ankara summit. According to Erdogan, Türkiye, along with Qatar, Pakistan and other friendly countries, will continue its efforts to turn the ceasefire between Iran and the United States into a stable agreement.

In another part of his speech, referring to the situation in the Middle East, the Turkish president described the recent attacks on Lebanon as a provocative act and asked NATO member countries not to allow these actions to disrupt the process of regional stability.

He emphasized that the main root of the Middle East crises is the Palestinian issue, and as long as Israel's occupation and expansion of settlements continue, it will not be possible to achieve sustainable peace. Erdoğan added that the only real solution is the formation of two countries, and an independent country with sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine should be formed based on the borders of 1967.