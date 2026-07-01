The activation of the Kurdish delegation was the main focus of the meeting of the Kurdish parties in Qamishlo

According to Kurdpress, Parveen Youssef, the co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), announced in an interview that the most important focus of the recent meeting of Kurdish political parties and currents in Qamishlu was to review the mechanism of activating the Kurdish delegation and to continue dialogue and coordination between all Kurdish forces and parties.

According to Havar News Agency, on Sunday, June 28, 27 Kurdish political parties and currents, excluding the Patriotic Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS), gathered at the headquarters of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the city of Qamishlo to discuss cases related to the region, strengthening the unity and common position of the Kurds. The meeting was held behind closed doors without the presence of the media.

Speaking to Hawar and referencing the background of the Kurdish delegation's formation, Parvin Youssef stated: "Following the conference held on April 26, 2025, with the participation of Kurdish political parties, one of the key points in the final statement was the formation of a Kurdish delegation to represent the demands of the Kurdish people and conduct negotiations—particularly with Damascus. However, Damascus's initial reaction was to refuse to recognize this delegation."

She added that this stance by Damascus indicates that a unified delegation representing all Syrian Kurds in the process of building a new Syria has not yet been accepted. According to Youssef, the recent meeting was held to examine the current situation and assess potential courses of action.

The co-chair of the Democratic Union Party also noted that the delegation's primary objective was to visit Damascus and initiate talks, though this trip has not yet materialized. She stated: "During this meeting, we sought to examine appropriate perspectives and proposals regarding the current situation and to discuss ways to activate the Kurdish delegation and implement the joint decisions reached at the previous conference."

In conclusion, Parvin Youssef emphasized that the most significant topic discussed was how to activate the Kurdish delegation, with participants stressing the necessity of continuing dialogue and coordination among all Kurdish political forces and parties.