The law should guarantee the voluntary return of PKK members

According to Kordpress, Tunjar Bekerkhan, the co-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), emphasized the need for the immediate approval of the so-called "framework law" to advance the peace process, saying that this law should enable the voluntary return of people who intend to return, with legal guarantees and without discrimination. He warned that any delay in the approval of this law will provide the basis for the continuation of security approaches and opponents of the peace process.

Speaking at the weekly meeting of the DEM Party parliamentary group in the Turkish parliament, Tuncer Bakırhan described the "peace and democratic society" process as one of the most significant opportunities in the country's political history and called for the urgent enactment of a "framework law" to consolidate this process.

Acknowledging the measures taken thus far within the peace process—such as the formation of a parliamentary commission, the commission members' visit to Imrali, and the preparation of a related report—he stated that while these steps are not to be overlooked, a legal and legislative framework must be established as soon as possible to solidify the peace process.

Noting that "the path to achieving this goal is the enactment of a framework law," Bakırhan added: "Shifting a century-old issue from the realm of violence to the realm of law is no simple task. "This law should be formulated bravely and with a forward-looking view, according to the importance of this responsibility."

He said that many citizens, from those who are waiting to return from the mountain to prisoners, sick prisoners, exiles and their families, are looking at this law and everyone is waiting to see how the peace process will be guaranteed in the form of law. The co-chairman of Dem Party emphasized that the framework law should guarantee the possibility of voluntary return of people who intend to return, while maintaining human dignity and without any discrimination. He added: "The future of people cannot be left to the taste of an employee, a prosecutor or a judge. "If there is to be a return, there must be legal guarantees and the law must be applied equally to all."

Bekerkhan continued: "It should not be said that this law includes some people and not others. "If a door to peace is to be opened, that door must be open to all who wish to enter."

He also called for the formulation of a clear and unambiguous law and said: "This law should not open the way for security or taste interpretations, but should give trust to the society and provide the possibility of returning people while preserving their dignity."

In another part of his speech, Bakr Khan emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of democratic reforms and said that society expects the democratization process to continue without delay, to strengthen local democracy, and to end the policy of appointing guardians over municipalities.

He warned about the consequences of delaying the approval of the framework law and said: "Every day of delay gives a new opportunity to those who are afraid of peace. "Unless legal reforms are implemented, outdated models, security-oriented approaches, and factions opposed to resolving the issue will continue to find fertile ground for their activities. For this reason, the framework legislation cannot be postponed until autumn or any other time."

In conclusion, Bakirkhan urged the parliament, the government, opposition parties, and all political factions not to tie this issue to day-to-day political rivalries, stating: "Peace is not a matter that can be delayed. The framework legislation must be submitted to parliament as soon as possible—without fear or hesitation—featuring clear content that fosters trust."