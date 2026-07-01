There is only justice and mercy in our thousands of years of history

According to Kurdpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the meeting of the government delegation in the presidential palace in Ankara, addressed the issues of foreign policy, internal developments and the economic situation of his country.

According to Anatoly Kurdi, in this meeting, Erdogan dedicated an important part of his speech to the Gaza war and severely criticized Israel, saying: "Our nation is a nation that has a great conscience. For centuries, he has extended a helping hand to the needy and opened the doors of the country to the oppressed. Referring to the number of victims of the Gaza war, he called Israel a "criminal network" and claimed that this country is responsible for the deaths of more than 75,000 innocent Palestinians, most of whom are children.

He added: "There is no genocide, no massacre, no oppression and no colonialism in our history. In our proud history of thousands of years, there is only justice and mercy. We extend a helping hand to all the oppressed, regardless of their ethnicity, religion and identity. Erdoğan also pointed to the history of accepting people who fled the persecution of the Nazis and said that those who are trying to hide what is happening in Gaza today know this fact better than anyone else.

In another part of his speech, the President of Türkiye emphasized national unity and said that the government is doing politics based on the common values ​​of the society, not based on differences and conflicts. He stated: "Our ethnicity or religion may be different from each other, but we are all citizens of the same country and our last name is the Republic of Turkey."

He also pointed to the Alevi citizens of Turkey and emphasized that the government has not made any difference between the citizens and has always treated the Alevis with respect and sincerity since taking over the responsibility of running the country.

Criticizing the country's political atmosphere, Erdogan said that politics should serve to solve people's problems, strengthen social solidarity and increase public welfare, not a tool to exploit religious and ethnic pains and differences. He warned against abusing the sensitivities of the Alevi community for political contests and added that politics based on division has caused great damage to Turkey in the past and the government will not allow it to be repeated.