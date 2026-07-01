Sending an emergency code "hijacking" from a passenger plane

According to Kurdpress, a technical malfunction in the systems of an Airbus A320 passenger aircraft caused the accidental transmission of the international code 7500—designated for hijacking alerts—on Tuesday, triggering an immediate response from the military forces of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Israel.

The aircraft, operated by the Bulgarian carrier Electra Airways on behalf of LOT Polish Airlines, transmitted the emergency code 7500 while traversing Bulgarian airspace; in international aviation, this code signifies a hijacking or unlawful interference with the aircraft.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye announced that the plane entered Turkish airspace after sending this code. Although the flight crew had informed the control tower that there was no unusual situation on the plane, the Turkish authorities implemented all security measures in accordance with international regulations.

Accordingly, two F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force escorted the plane from the time it entered the country's airspace until it left.

Following the coordination between the Turkish and Bulgarian authorities, the plane's emergency landing permit was issued at Burgas Airport in Bulgaria. To reach this airport, the plane once again entered Turkish airspace and was still escorted by Turkish fighters until it landed safely.

The Ministry of Transport of Türkiye announced that the LOT airline initially attributed the sending of the emergency code to pilot error and emphasized that there was no hijacking.

However, Bulgaria's transport ministry later announced that investigations had shown that a technical fault in the transponder device had caused the erroneous transmission of the hijacking code.

Bulgarian officials also announced that the fighters of the country's air force intercepted the plane and escorted it until it landed safely at Burgas airport.

On the other hand, the Israeli military confirmed that it had launched two fighter jets after receiving reports that a civilian aircraft had lost contact over the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

LOT Polish Airlines also announced in a statement that the flight crew had initially reported an emergency situation, but this warning was later canceled after communicating with the control tower.

The company added that the plane was eventually diverted to Burgas airport not because of a security threat, but because of the limited working hours of the flight crew.

The authorities of Turkey and Bulgaria emphasized that the investigation of this incident is still ongoing, but all the evidence shows that the warning sent was due to a technical fault and no hijacking or security threat against the plane occurred.