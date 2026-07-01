Continuation of the confiscation of the properties of Kurdish citizens in Afrin; Reports of extortion and pressure against residents

According to Kordpress, the reports indicate the continued confiscation of the property and assets of civilians in the city of Afrin and its surrounding areas. Residents of the region hold the "Economic Committee" affiliated with groups supported by Türkiye, which operates under the structure of the Syrian interim government, responsible for these actions.

According to the report of Afrin Human Rights Organization, the "Economic Committee" which is run by members of Turkish-affiliated groups and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government, has confiscated the lands, houses and shops of Kurdish citizens, especially those who have migrated or been forcibly displaced.

This organization announced that this committee, using pressure and armed threats against the residents and people who have returned to the area, receives between 1 and 10 thousand dollars in exchange for returning their property or preventing the destruction of their property.

According to this report, in some cases the owners have been asked to pay up to 50% of the value of their products.

A number of residents who have returned to the area in recent days have also stated that the security and judicial institutions of the Syrian interim government have not been able to limit these actions or hold the responsible people accountable.

Afrin Human Rights Organization has emphasized that the continuation of this process and the continuation of violations of citizens' rights has caused hundreds of families to refuse to return to their homes, because concerns about the lack of security and the possibility of repeated violations by armed groups still remain.