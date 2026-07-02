According to Kurdpress, Awat Sheikh Jangi Talabani, referring to the continued detention of Peshmerga forces loyal to Lahur Talabani, stated: "What social norm, religion, or political ethic permits such injustice? For eleven months, these Peshmerga—sons of this people—have been held in prison under conditions of extreme oppression, while grief and mourning persist in each of their homes."

Addressing Masoud Barzani, the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the President of the Kurdistan Region, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister, she added: "Where is Kurdistan heading? This case is entirely political. Strive to ensure the rule of law and put an end to this difficult situation."

Lahur Talabani’s sister also stated: "If my brothers are guilty, execute them; but if the issue is something else, put an end to this injustice that has devastated the lives of dozens of families and release the Peshmerga."

These remarks come as the case involving Lahur Talabani and his associates remains unresolved following multiple court hearings and repeated delays. His legal team has announced that proceedings at the Sulaymaniyah court have stalled due to what they describe as "political and partisan interference," and both Lahur Talabani and his brother, Polad, have repeatedly warned that they will go on a hunger strike again if the case is not returned to its proper legal course.

The "Laleh-Zar" case stems from a bloody clash at the Laleh-Zar Hotel on August 22, 2025—an incident that resulted in five deaths, over twenty injuries, and the arrest of Lahur Talabani, his brother, and a number of forces affiliated with him.