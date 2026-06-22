Lahore Talabani threatened to go on a hunger strike again in protest of the suspension of the proceedings

According to Kurdpress, the team of lawyers of Lahore Sheikh Jangi announced in a statement that the cases of his clients have been stopped in the Sulaymaniyah court and have not yet entered the normal proceedings. In this statement, it is claimed that this suspension is due to political and party interference in the judicial process.

According to this statement, Lahore and his brother Pulad Talabani have warned that if their case is not processed according to the legal process in the near future, they will start a hunger strike again.

This is the second time that the issue of hunger strike is raised during this case. Lahor Talabani and his brother had previously been on a hunger strike for a few days in detention to demand the transfer of the case from Sulaimaniyah court to Erbil court. A request that was widely reflected in the media and political circles of the Kurdistan region at that time.

The so-called "Lalezar" case has not been just an ordinary criminal case since the beginning of proceedings. This case was formed after the bloody conflict at Lalezar Hotel in the summer of 2025; An incident that led to the death and injury of a number of people and the arrest of Lahore Talabani, his brother and a number of their companions. Since then, the proceedings have always been associated with political, security and legal sensitivities.

In the previous sessions of the court, a series of unprecedented developments added to the complexity of the case; including the absence of the main plaintiffs, allegations related to obtaining confessions under torture, the presence of representatives of several countries and international organizations in the hearings, and then the complaint of the defendants' lawyers' team against one of the judges in the case, which ultimately led to the postponement of the court hearing.

The new development now shows that the dispute is no longer only about the nature of the charges or the evidence to prove the case, but also extends to the way the judicial process itself is administered. From the perspective of procedural law, the principle of "settlement within a reasonable time" is considered one of the pillars of fair proceedings. Unusual prolongation of proceedings, frequent postponements or indefinite suspension of the case, regardless of its cause, can affect the rights of all parties to the litigation, including the defendants, plaintiffs, and victims' families.

On the other hand, the claim of political interference in the proceedings is also an issue that can only be investigated and proven or rejected through legal mechanisms and independent regulatory bodies. In legal systems, the principle of the independence of the judge and the immunity of the court from the influence of political institutions are among the most fundamental guarantees of a fair trial. At the same time, the mere filing of such claims, when accompanied by a long suspension of proceedings, can affect public trust in the judicial system. What has become more important now than anything else is the exit of the case from the state of uncertainty. The continued suspension of the proceedings not only keeps the legal status of the defendants unclear, but also suspends the rights of the plaintiffs and the families of the victims and adds to the existing ambiguities surrounding one of the most sensitive political-security cases in recent years in the Kurdistan Region.

With Lahore Talabani and his brother again threatening to go on a hunger strike, Lalezar's case has entered a new stage; A stage in which the main axis of the dispute is related to the continuation of the proceedings and the level of trust in the judicial mechanisms rather than the main accusations. How the judicial system of the Kurdistan Region responds to this impasse and whether it will be able to resume the proceedings within the framework of the principles of fair, transparent and without delay, is an issue that will be of decisive importance not only for the parties of the case, but also for the credibility of the institution of justice in the Kurdistan Region.