50 Kurdish families return to Hasakah camps after attack in Sarkani

According to KurdPress, the convoy of returnees set out for Sarkani on August 10 and included 409 families, 50 of whom were Kurds. However, after the convoy reached the city, these families faced attacks and insecurity, and ultimately all 50 Kurdish families returned to their camps in Hasakah due to the lack of security.Our house has been completely destroyed

Bahia Ahmed was one of the displaced people who returned to Sarkani with the caravan. He planned to return to his home, but upon arriving in the city, he found that his house had been destroyed and the security situation in the city was not calm.

In an interview with Rudaw, Bahia Ahmed stated that Arab residents of the area and armed groups had asked the returnee families to leave the city as soon as possible. Bahia Ahmed also discovered that the doors, windows and even the electrical cables of his house had been stolen after visiting his home.

Regarding the condition of his house, he said: “They have completely destroyed our house. However, we still accept these conditions, but they must leave so that we can return to our homes freely and peacefully."

This return is for the Kurdish cause

Despite the difficulties and difficult conditions she faced on the way back, Bahia Ahmed emphasized that she does not regret her decision to return.

She, who has been living in the camp for eight years, said about her motivation for returning: "I do not regret it. This is for a cause and for a land. It does not matter that I have spent eight years in the camp; this is for the cause of the Kurds."

A call to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable

Jivan Issa, a member of the Sarkani Displaced Persons Committee, also commented on these incidents and said that despite the coordination made with the government, the displaced people have faced attacks after reaching their homes.

Referring to the current situation, he said: "After these incidents, it became clear that the situation there is not calm. The security, military and administrative institutions did not fulfill their duties.»

Jivan Issa called for clarification of the dimensions and truth of these incidents and for the perpetrators of the attacks to be held accountable.

He also emphasized that for the sustainable return of the displaced, the city of Sarkani and the surrounding rural areas must be made completely safe and peaceful, and necessary measures must be taken to protect the displaced and their families.