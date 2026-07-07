Lahur Talabani’s Case Remains Unresolved After 11 Months

According to Kurdpress, several leaders of the People's Front announced at a press conference that the legal proceedings regarding Lahur Talabani and his associates have come to a standstill, eleven months after their detention.

They claimed that the case has been influenced by partisan factions and that the proceedings are driven more by political circumstances and infighting than by judicial principles.

Leaders of the Popular Front further stated that Lahur Talabani and his associates are being treated not as "political prisoners" but as "political hostages," and that the courts lack the necessary independence to adjudicate the case.

Lahur Talabani was arrested—along with his brother, Polad, and a number of his affiliated forces—on August 22, 2025, following a security force siege of the hotel where he was staying in Sulaymaniyah. Official reports confirmed five deaths and over twenty injuries resulting from the confrontation.