Another Journalist Abducted in the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, the *Standard*—an analytical news outlet—issued a statement announcing that Abdulrahman Khader, a journalist and member of the organization, was detained by Soran security forces last night while on a routine trip in the Raperin area. The arrest was made without prior notice or the existence of any formal legal complaint.

Criticizing this action, the organization emphasized: "We expected that, just as in Baghdad, corrupt individuals would be prosecuted and detained, rather than seeing a recurrence of the practice of abducting journalists and civil society activists."

The statement further notes that this is not the first time journalists and civil society activists have been detained outside the legal framework, and that, to date, no official explanation regarding the reasons for their detention has been provided.

Meanwhile, the Raparin office of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate issued a statement announcing that Abdulrahman Khader Hamad—a former reporter for *Standard* and a current member of the outlet—resides in the Qandil neighborhood of Chwarqurna town; he had previously participated in a professional safety training course organized by the Syndicate in collaboration with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

The Journalists Syndicate emphasized that, driven by deep concern and a sense of responsibility, it has initiated extensive inquiries with relevant authorities to ascertain the journalist's fate and the true reason for his detention, and that it will continue these efforts until his situation is clarified and his safety is assured.